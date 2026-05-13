Toyota Foundation Accused Of 'Ugly Injustice' In IP Theft Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( May 13, 2026, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A Toyota mobility systems foundation stole trade secrets from a small Zimbabwean social enterprise by inducing the enterprise to share its proprietary mobility solutions through a joint venture agreement before excluding the enterprise from a "Smart Village" program they collaborated on, the enterprise has alleged in California federal court....
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