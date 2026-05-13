Vineyard Wind Contractor Asks Judge To Pull Work Order

By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 13, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A GE Vernova subsidiary urged a judge in Boston to lift his order forcing it to continue as principal contractor for a major offshore wind project Wednesday, saying recent events undermine the narrative that the $4 billion venture's success hangs on the contractor staying....
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