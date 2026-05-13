Nvidia, SK Hynix, Kioxia Face Memory Patent Litigation

By Adam Lidgett ( May 13, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based technology company has launched new patent infringement suits at district courts in the Lone Star State and Delaware as well as at the U.S. International Trade Commission, targeting companies such as Nvidia Corp., Corsair Gaming and Western Digital....
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