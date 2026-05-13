4th Circ. Judge Flags Energy Shortage Harms In Pipeline Fight

By Abigail Harrison ( May 13, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit judge on Wednesday appeared less than pleased with counsel for a collection of environmental groups during a hearing to consider halting construction on an interstate pipeline, calling attention to the "one sentence" devoted to the public harm of ongoing energy shortages....
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