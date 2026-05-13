Mom Seeks $20M, Alleging State's 'Epic' Failure Before Killing

By Aaron Keller ( May 13, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Department of Children and Families committed a "failure of epic proportions" when a father took custody of a 7-month-old he murdered five days later by throwing the boy into a river, an attorney for the slain infant's mother argued Wednesday in a $20 million lawsuit against the state. ...
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