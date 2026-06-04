Supreme Court Shuts Down 'Skinny Label' Drug Patent Suit

By Ryan Davis ( June 4, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended a patent suit over Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s generic version of a heart drug that uses a so-called skinny label, saying Amarin Pharma Inc. had not plausibly alleged that Hikma encouraged healthcare providers to infringe its patents....
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