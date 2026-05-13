Columbia Bank Didn't Encrypt Client Data, Class Action Says

By Ben Adlin ( May 13, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Columbia Bank customer whose personal information was allegedly compromised in a 2025 data breach filed a proposed class action Tuesday in Seattle federal court, accusing the bank of failing to follow federal cybersecurity guidance and industry best practices, including encrypting details such as clients' Social Security numbers and account numbers....
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