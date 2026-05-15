'Mobile' Sources For On-Site Generation May Be A Risky Bet

By Brendan Collins and Lorene Boudreau ( May 15, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- On March 31, addressing state environmental regulators at the Environmental Council of the States' spring meeting, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air chief, Aaron Szabo, confirmed that the EPA is considering a new policy that would treat large on-site generators used at data centers — such as combustion turbines and diesel generators — as mobile rather than stationary sources under the Clean Air Act....
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