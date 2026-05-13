Tattooed Chef Investors Ink $4.75M Deal Over Growth Claims

By Lauren Berg ( May 13, 2026, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Tattooed Chef Inc. investors Wednesday asked a California federal judge to greenlight a $4.75 million settlement resolving claims that the plant-based meal-maker issued false statements about its revenue growth, causing investors to buy stock at inflated prices before it came crashing down when the truth came out....
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