Judge Challenges DOJ On Trump Records Act Defiance
By Jared Foretek ( May 13, 2026, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Trump administration attorney couldn't say whether the White House would follow Presidential Records Act requirements before disposing of records after an Office of Legal Counsel opinion unilaterally called the law unconstitutional last month....
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