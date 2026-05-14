NJ Doctor Prescribed Medical Marijuana To Kids, AG Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 14, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey doctor had his medical license temporarily suspended by a state board, which found there is good reason to believe he is "a grave danger" to his patients after prosecutors accused him of repeatedly prescribing marijuana to adults and children without complying with state law....
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