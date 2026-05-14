Texas Panel Undoes Counsel DQ In PI Firm Fee Fight

By Mike Curley ( May 14, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court panel on Thursday sided with a quadriplegic man and his attorneys in a dispute with another firm over fees from the man's personal injury suit, finding the trial court was wrong to disqualify a third law firm representing the man and his chosen firm in the dispute....
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