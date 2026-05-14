High Court Must End Colo. Climate Suit, Oil Cos. Say

By Ganesh Setty ( May 14, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Suncor Energy and ExxonMobil urged the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday to reverse a Colorado Supreme Court ruling allowing local communities to pursue state law tort claims for climate change damages, arguing their claims are "avowedly interstate and international in scope."...
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