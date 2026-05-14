Time For Trial, Judge Says, Nixing DQ Appeal In Generics MDL

By Bryan Koenig ( May 14, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to let generic-drug makers seek Third Circuit intervention in their bid to disqualify the lead counsel for insurers Humana and Molina, concluding the fight would only further delay the long-running case ahead of its first trial in the price-fixing multidistrict litigation....
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