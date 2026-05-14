'Drastic Overreach': Judge Nixes DOJ Trans Care Subpoena

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 14, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge has barred the U.S. Department of Justice from seeking or receiving gender-affirming care medical records from Rhode Island Hospital, chiding the DOJ's "drastic overreach" into the informational privacy of children who are the subject of the records....
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