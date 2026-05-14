7th Circ. Presses Trans CTA Driver On Bias Evidence

By Celeste Bott ( May 14, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel Thursday pressed counsel for a former Chicago Transit Authority bus driver on whether the record showed he was fired because he is transgender, rather than because he failed to follow procedures for taking leave, as he seeks to revive discrimination claims against the agency and union....
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