Fed. Circ. Says USPS Contractor Too Late To Counter Rival

By Elaine Briseño ( May 18, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A company that lost its U.S. Postal Service contract after a rival accused it of impropriety in a lawsuit aimed at the agency was too late to rebut those allegations, the Federal Circuit ruled despite the rival's failure to notify the contractor....
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