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NJ Lawmakers Slam Attacks On Judiciary At State Bar Panel

By George Woolston ( May 14, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan panel of New Jersey lawmakers condemned partisan attacks on judges and the judiciary on Wednesday, urging Garden State attorneys to uphold their oath to the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law and to "step back from the keyboard."...

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