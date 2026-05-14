CORRECTED: Wood Smith Brings On Litigator In Atlanta

By Emily Johnson ( May 14, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP has brought on a new partner in Atlanta, adding an attorney with more than 15 years of experience whose practice focuses on catastrophic injury defense and premises liability matters....
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