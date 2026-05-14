Ex-Immigration Judge Says DOJ Targeted Dissenters, Others
By Julie Manganis ( May 14, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A former immigration judge in Massachusetts said in a lawsuit brought Thursday that he was fired in a purge of those with "political ideologies contrary to those held" by the Trump administration in violation of his First Amendment rights....
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