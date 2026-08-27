5th Circ. Upholds Drug Negotiations In Blow To Big Pharma

By Jeff Overley ( August 27, 2026, 12:00 AM EDT) -- Medicare's landmark program of drug price negotiations doesn't flout constitutional provisions involving the separation of powers, due process or excessive fines, the Fifth Circuit ruled late Wednesday, delivering a fresh blow to the pharmaceutical industry's campaign to tee up U.S. Supreme Court review....
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