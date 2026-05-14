Smucker's Misleads About Splenda In Fudge, Consumer Says

By Mike Curley ( May 14, 2026, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A New York man sued The J.M. Smucker Co. in federal court on Thursday, alleging it misleads consumers by claiming its fudge topping is sweetened with Splenda, when in reality its primary sweeteners are less-healthy sugar alcohols and sugar substitutes....
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