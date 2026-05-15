6th Circ. Backs Machinery Dealer In Fired Worker's FMLA Suit

By Grace Elletson ( May 15, 2026, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit declined to revive a worker's suit claiming a heavy machinery dealer fired him for seeking leave to manage his mental health and that his union failed to challenge his termination, ruling he lacked evidence that prejudice informed his firing rather than his performance issues....
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