Fla. Agency Boss Hit With Sanctions In Suit Over Kirk Meme
By David Minsky ( May 15, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge penalized a state wildlife agency supervisor with attorney fees and ordered parts of her sworn statement removed, saying she misled the court to deny a preliminary injunction in a former worker's lawsuit alleging wrongful termination for posting a meme satirizing slain right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk....
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