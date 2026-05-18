FCC Told It's Obligated To Answer Petition On Fox Philly
By Nadia Dreid ( May 18, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit recently said that the Federal Communications Commission has a "non-discretionary obligation" to respond to applications for review, and an advocacy group that's spent almost three years pushing to strip a Fox affiliate station of its license on allegations it aired election conspiracy theories says that obligation applies to it as well....
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