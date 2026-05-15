Trade Court Backs Rejected Chinese Quartz Duty Certification
By Jack McLoone ( May 15, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Malaysian quartz surface manufacturer won't get the chance to show its products aren't made with Chinese quartz after the U.S. Court of International Trade sustained Commerce's determination that neither it nor its importer provided enough information in a review....
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