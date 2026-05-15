DOJ Open To Criminal Enforcement Against Pricing Software
By Matthew Perlman ( May 15, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- An official from the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division warned that algorithmic pricing software could be subject to criminal enforcement if the companies using it know their nonpublic data is going to be used to set prices for competitors....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.