MMA Law To Shutter Under Ch. 11 Liquidation Plan

By Alex Wittenberg ( May 15, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Houston firm MMA Law has filed a Chapter 11 liquidation plan in Texas bankruptcy court, saying it plans to shut down its business and appoint an administrator to prosecute claims against multiple law firms....
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