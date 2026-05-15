Alex Jones Can 'Freely Compete' With Infowars, Court Told

By Aaron Keller ( May 15, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The operator of Infowars says bankrupt broadcaster Alex Jones has a legal right to "freely compete" with his former outlet, telling a Texas appeals court the website shut down because a court-appointed receiver failed to pay a third-party streaming service, not because Jones absconded with its property....
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