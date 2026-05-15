DOL Wants English Standard In Labor Certs For Drivers
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 15, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said new guidance clarifies that employers must include an English proficiency standard in job orders and labor certification applications for positions that would have foreign workers operate commercial motor vehicles....
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