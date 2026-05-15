4th Circ. Hands Express Scripts Jury Trial In W.Va. Opioid Suit
By Gianna Ferrarin ( May 15, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday issued a writ of mandamus backing Express Scripts Inc.'s right to a jury trial in litigation over the pharmacy benefit manager's alleged role in contributing to the opioid crisis in West Virginia....
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