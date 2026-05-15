Genco Issues Fresh Rejection Of Diana Shipping Offer

By Al Barbarino ( May 15, 2026, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. said Friday it rejected an unsolicited tender offer from Diana Shipping Inc. to acquire all outstanding shares for $23.50 per share in cash, stating that the proposal undervalues the dry bulk shipowner and lacks a control premium....
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