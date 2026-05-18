8th Circ. Backs Mother-Son Convictions In Reservation Murder

By Brandon Lowrey ( May 18, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A split Eighth Circuit panel has upheld the sentences of a mother and son convicted of murdering a man on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation, rejecting their claims that home surveillance camera footage of the two beating the victim should not have been admitted because of alleged tampering....
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