Blank Rome Fights DQ Bid In Cannabis Dispensary Loan Suit

By Rose Krebs ( May 15, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A lender is urging a California federal court to deny an attempt to disqualify Blank Rome LLP from representing it in the company's fraud lawsuit over a $1.6 million loan for a cannabis dispensary, arguing the request is simply an attempt to delay the litigation....
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