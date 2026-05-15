GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week
By Michele Gorman ( May 15, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- PayPal settled with the DOJ to end a probe into what the government agency said was a discriminatory investment program for Black- and minority-owned businesses....
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