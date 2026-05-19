AI Agents Will Test The Bounds Of Expert Witness Rules

By Steven Cordero ( May 19, 2026, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Expert testimony has always been a human endeavor. But agentic artificial intelligence — systems capable of autonomous reasoning, tool use and real-time verbal communication — has routinely exhibited domain-specific proficiency in far-ranging fields. These systems can rapidly analyze data, explain analytical steps, evaluate counterarguments and respond to probing questions....
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