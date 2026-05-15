GAO Nixes Re-Bid Recommendation After Army Deadline Flub

By Ganesh Setty ( May 15, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office granted the U.S. Army's request to modify its recommendation to reopen competition for an appliance replacement contract after determining the Army gave offerors unreasonable deadlines, given that the contract has already been substantially completed....
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