9th Circ. Revives Licorice Buyer's Wiley Wallaby Label Suit
By Rachel Riley ( May 15, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday reinstated a consumer's proposed class action accusing a candy maker of deceptively labeling Wiley Wallaby-brand berry licorice as naturally flavored despite using an artificial ingredient, finding the buyer leveled plausible allegations that the manufacturer's statements would likely trick a reasonable consumer....
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