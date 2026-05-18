CACI Says Army Contract Partner Broke Deals, Poached Staff
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 18, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A CACI Inc. unit has accused Maryland-based T2S LLC of breaching a series of contract agreements between the companies and unlawfully poaching at least 20 of its employees for a U.S. Army cybersecurity initiative....
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