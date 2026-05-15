Texas Oil Co. Defeats Race And ADHD Bias Claims

By José Luis Martínez ( May 15, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday ended a former Apache Corp. employee's race and disability discrimination suit before jurors could deliberate, granting motions for judgment by the company and its parent that said the ex-employee was not able to offer evidence on any of her claims....
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