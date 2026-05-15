Edwards Investors Sue In Chancery Over $16.4B Stock Drop

By Jarek Rutz ( May 15, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A stockholder has sued Edwards Lifesciences Corp.'s current and former leaders in Delaware Chancery Court, claiming they misled investors about growth prospects for the medical device company's key artificial heart valve business before a July 2024 disclosure wiped out more than $16.4 billion in shareholder value....
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