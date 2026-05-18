11th Circ. Doubts Amazon's Appeal Of Captive Audience Ban

By Braden Campbell ( May 18, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Amazon appeared likely Monday to lose its challenge to the National Labor Relations Board's ban on mandatory anti-union meetings after an Eleventh Circuit panel doubted the company's standing to fight the policy, which the board announced but did not apply in a decision involving the company....
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