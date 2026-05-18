Fla. Coffee Shop Says Landlord, REIT Hid Construction Plans

By Grace Dixon ( May 18, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A newly opened coffee shop in a Fort Lauderdale open-air shopping center has brought a suit against real estate investment trust Kimco Realty Corp. and an affiliated landlord in Florida state court, alleging they hid major renovation plans during lease negotiations....
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