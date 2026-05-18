Nokia Can't Force Acer, Asus To Arbitrate Over Their SEPs
By Jamie Lennox ( May 18, 2026, 5:12 PM BST) -- An appeals court told Nokia on Monday that it cannot compel Acer and Asus to arbitrate over cross-licenses for their own patents in upcoming arbitration over suitable licenses for the Finnish company's essential video-coding technology....
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