Hawaiian Scholarship Suit Imperils $2.2M In Work, Court Told
By Crystal Owens ( May 18, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An Indigenous nonprofit is seeking to intervene as a defendant in a constitutional challenge to the Native Hawaiian Health Scholarship Program, telling a federal district court that the litigation threatens $2.2 million of annual work that's central to its mission and will impede ongoing collaborations for the upcoming fiscal year....
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