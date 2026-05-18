Boies Schiller, Firm Partner Dropped From Fla. Fee Suit
By Madison Arnold ( May 18, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and a firm partner have been dismissed as defendants in a Florida state lawsuit brought by a pharmaceutical mass tort law firm and other parties that alleged they breached a nondisclosure agreement and interfered with business relationships....
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