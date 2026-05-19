Recent Benchmarking Suits Highlight DOJ Enforcement Risks

By Lindsey Strang Aberg and Tiffany Rider ( May 19, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- When the U.S. Department of Justice withdrew its information-sharing guidelines in 2023, it announced that rather than replacing those guidelines, it would employ a case-by-case enforcement approach.[1] Businesses have spent the three years since then stuck in limbo....
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