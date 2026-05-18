Full Fed. Circ. Won't Touch $71M Christmas Tree Patent Ruling
By Adam Lidgett ( May 18, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday rejected Polygroup Ltd.'s request to rethink a panel decision affirming a $71.4 million judgment against it for infringing competitor Willis Electric Co. Ltd.'s artificial prelit Christmas tree patent....
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