Trisura Says Policy Doesn't Cover $25M Wrongful Death Case
By Danielle Ferguson ( May 18, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Trisura Specialty Insurance asked an Illinois federal court to declare it does not have to defend or indemnify a Texas-based trucking company against a $25 million default judgment for its alleged involvement with a crash that killed a 23-year-old man in 2024....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.