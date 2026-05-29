Teva Ruling Offers Patentees New Support For Genus Claims

By Geoffrey Biegler, John Rearick and Dan Knauss ( May 29, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- On April 16, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a precedential decision in Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH v. Eli Lilly and Company, reversing the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachussetts' grant of judgment as a matter of law that the asserted claims lacked adequate written description and enablement under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 112.[1]...
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